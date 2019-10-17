Chennai exporter, father arrested on Lithuanian model’s complaint of cheating

india

A Chennai exporter and his father were arrested Thursday following a complaint of cheating and intimidation by a 22-year-old pregnant Lithuanian woman, police said.

The accused have been identified as Rumaiz Ahmed, a prawn exporter and his father Abdul Kareem.

According to the woman’s complaint to the police, she and Ahmed had met in Dubai in 2017 while she working as a model and developed a relationship with him.

“I was studying in Dubai and also was engaged in modeling. Ahmed and I met at a party. We developed a relationship then and we were living together. He took me to Chennai and stayed with me. In June last year I got pregnant. When I asked him to marry me, Ahmed refused. He further asked me to abort the fetus. When I aborted, Ahmed again impregnated me. Now I am two months pregnant,” the victim said in her complaint.

When she approached Ahmed to marry her, his father Kareem threatened her, the woman said in her complaint. She has been living alone for the last three months.

As Ahmed was adamant in his stance, the woman approached Kanya Babu, Co-founder of an NGO called All India Movement For Service (AIMS).

On Wednesday, Babu took the Lithuanian woman to H Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police for crime against woman who directed them to the Chennai Thousand Lights All Women Police Station (AWPS).

“Police booked Rumaiz Ahmed and his father under sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 313 (causing miscarriage without the woman’s consent) and 506 (II) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Subsequently, the police arrested father-son duo in Aminjikarai, Chennai early Thursday. The accused were produced before a local court in Chennai and were remanded in custody for 15 days,” said an inquiry officer.

HT tried to contact the counsel of Ahmed and his father but the attempts were unsuccessful.

