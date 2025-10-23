Chennai Rain Live Updates: Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, IMD issues red alert in Tiruvallur
Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu have been battered by heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some areas. Schools and colleges remained closed in many parts of the state on Wednesday. The IMD has predicted more rainfall in Chennai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvallur and several other regions of the state.
Heavy rains have lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu over the past few days, leading to waterlogging, slippery roads, and traffic disruptions in a few areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the Kanyakumari, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.
Hevay rainfall is also expected in parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts. On Wednesday, schools in the capital city remained shut, while a holiday was declared for many colleges. The administration declared a holiday for schools across Dharmapuri on Thursday.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in the capital city also issued a cyclone alert and a heavy rainfall warning for several regions in the state. The IMD said that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast, is expected to weaken within the next 24 hours.
In Chennai, the Water Resources Department said that excess water would be released from three reservoirs as water levels were quickly reaching full capacity. The continuous rain caused a sharp increase in levels, bringing the Mettur Dam, the state’s largest, to its full capacity.
Part of Chennai's Marina Beach turns into a pond
Amid heavy rainfall, a pond-like water body has formed in Chennai's popular Marina Beach. People were seen playing in the water and clicking photos.
Are schools closed in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu today?
Schools in 19 districts were closed on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. As more showers are expected in other areas, schools are likely to remain shut in a few districts of the state. The district administration had already declared a holiday in Dharmapuri. More details are awaited from other parts of the state.
Chennai Rain Live Updates: IMD warns of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kanyakumari, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. In several areas, the rain is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.