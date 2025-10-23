Chennai Rain Live Updates: Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, IMD issues red alert in Tiruvallur

Hevay rainfall is also expected in parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts. On Wednesday, schools in the capital city remained shut, while a holiday was declared for many colleges. The administration declared a holiday for schools across Dharmapuri on Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in the capital city also issued a cyclone alert and a heavy rainfall warning for several regions in the state. The IMD said that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast, is expected to weaken within the next 24 hours.

In Chennai, the Water Resources Department said that excess water would be released from three reservoirs as water levels were quickly reaching full capacity. The continuous rain caused a sharp increase in levels, bringing the Mettur Dam, the state’s largest, to its full capacity.