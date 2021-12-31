Chennai research scholar stabbed to death; 2 held, say police

Chennai: An argument among three research scholars quickly escalated into a dramatic murder in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district close to Chennai. A day after the crime, police have remanded J Desapriya, 26 and S Arun Pandian, 27 on charges of murdering K Senthil, 43.

Police said that Desapriya was in a consensual relationship with Senthil who was still married. “Desapriya wanted to marry Senthil but he had not agreed to leave his wife and remarry her,” said a senior police official of Chengalpattu district which adjoins Chennai. The deceased had been married for about nine years and didn’t have children. “She called him on Thursday to meet near her college. It seemed like an attempt to convince him and her friend Arun also joined her. There seems to have been a sudden provocation and Arun took out a knife and slit the throat of Senthil and stabbed him four times.” The crime took place 2-km from the Kelambakkam police station on a road over a subway around 1.30 on Thursday afternoon.

Senthil bled out and died on the spot due to multiple injuries. The by-standers caught hold of the duo, informed the police and handed them over. A complaint was filed by the victim Senthil’s family members. Though Despriya had not stabbed him, she and her friend Arun have been booked under section 302 (punishment for whoever commits murder). “It doesn’t seem like a planned murder,” the officer quoted above said. “It’s more of a case of being spurned. We are still investigating the case.”

Desapriya is currently a research assistant in the Physics department of a prominent college in Chennai. The other accused Arun has completed his MS in Physics but his current designation is unknown. Desapriya met Senthil while they studied for their Ph D together in an educational institute in Chennai, said police.

A similar murder had taken place in the outskirts of Chennai in September when a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man at the Tambaram railway station, more than 30-km away from Chennai. Police had said that the crime was a result of an ‘estranged love’. After stabbing her in the neck, the man Ramachandran attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat but he survived. The status of the case is not known. In 2016, in another sensational case at Chennai’s busy Nungambakkam railway station, a 24-year-old techie S Swathi was murdered by P Ramkumar who was spurned that she had rejected his advances. He had stalked her for a few months before the crime. Ramkumar was arrested from his native in Tirunelveli district and the case was closed after he died by suicide.

