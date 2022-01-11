Chennai sees over 6,000 new Covid cases for 3rd straight day, tally over 6 lakh

Cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Chennai continued to remain above the 6,000-mark for a third consecutive day on Tuesday after 6,484 people tested positive for the viral disease. With the latest figures, the total number of cases in the Tamil Nadu capital climbed to 6,01,232, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Nine more patients died in Chennai on Tuesday, while 1,389 more patients recuperated from Covid-19, taking the total count of deaths and recoveries in the city to 8,689 and 5,56,710, respectively. The active caseload currently stood at 35,833.

As the state’s worst-hit city, Chennai also has registered the highest number of cases of the Omicron variant. According to the health department's bulletin, the city has recorded 115 cases of the variant and all patients have been discharged.

Statewide, 15,379 new Covid cases were recorded, besides 3,043 recoveries and 20 deaths.

The state has been placed under Sunday lockdowns but the government is not stressing a need for a full lockdown.

“There is no need for a full lockdown as of now. The CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown is enough for now,” Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian told reporters on Tuesday.

The existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state have been extended till the end of January. They include a night curfew, prohibition for devotees in places of worship and limited seating capacity in buses among others.

On the vaccination front, more than 8.8 crore doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries across the state.

