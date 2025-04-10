Chhattisgarh: 12 locations raided in misappropriation of tendu leaf funds

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and the economic offences wing (EOW) on Thursday raided over a dozen locations connected to a state forest department official and seized nearly ₹27 lakh from his home, following a probe into the alleged misappropriation of ₹7 crore earmarked for tendu leaf collectors. The raids were carried out following a probe into the alleged misappropriation of ₹ 7 crore earmarked for tendu leaf collectors (HT Photo)

The raids were carried out after a formal case was registered by the EOW on April 8.

The search operations targeted multiple premises, including the residences and offices of former CPI (Communist Party of India) member of the legislative assembly (MLA) and tribal leader Manish Kunjam, as well as several managers of Primary Minor Forest Produce Committees in Sukma district.

Officials reported that cash amounting to ₹26.63 lakh was seized from Rajshekhar Puranik, an employee in the office of the divisional forest officer (DFO) Sukma, along with his mobile phones, electronic gadgets, bank accounts, and investment-related documents linked to the financial irregularities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ashok Kumar Patel, the then DFO of Sukma district, allegedly colluded with other forest department officials, committee managers, and office-bearers of local forest produce bodies to siphon off a significant portion of the allocated funds. The probe also indicated that some of the diverted funds were allegedly distributed among private individuals.

Patel, the principal accused in the case, has been suspended. A separate case of disproportionate assets was recently filed against him, and related raids were previously conducted at his premises,

An ACB official said that further legal proceedings are underway, and the seized documents are being analysed to trace the money trail.