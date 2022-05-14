Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur

RAIPUR: A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by Maoists, exploded in Bastar’s Bijapur district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that the jawan, Ramnath Mauraya, was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to a government hospital in Dantewada. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and combing is going on in the nearby jungles.

Inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that a team of the CAF’s 8th battalion was out patrolling when the incident took place at around 11am.

“When the patrolling team, which had launched the operation from Nelasnar camp, was cordoning off the route ahead of Pandemurga, constable Ramnath Maurya stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast. The jawan sustained injuries and was rushed to Dantewada government hospital,” said the IG, adding that Maurya got injured on his legs.

After preliminary treatment there, the jawan is being airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the IG said.