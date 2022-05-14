Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur
india news

Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and combing is going on in the nearby jungles. The CAPF jawan has been admitted to a government hospital in Dantewada.
A team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s (CAF) 8th battalion was out patrolling when the incident took place at around 11am. (Representational Image)
Published on May 14, 2022 03:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by Maoists, exploded in Bastar’s Bijapur district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that the jawan, Ramnath Mauraya, was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to a government hospital in Dantewada. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and combing is going on in the nearby jungles.

Inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that a team of the CAF’s 8th battalion was out patrolling when the incident took place at around 11am.

“When the patrolling team, which had launched the operation from Nelasnar camp, was cordoning off the route ahead of Pandemurga, constable Ramnath Maurya stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast. The jawan sustained injuries and was rushed to Dantewada government hospital,” said the IG, adding that Maurya got injured on his legs.

RELATED STORIES

After preliminary treatment there, the jawan is being airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the IG said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP