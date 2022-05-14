Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur
india news

Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan injured in IED blast in Bijapur

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and combing is going on in the nearby jungles. The CAPF jawan has been admitted to a government hospital in Dantewada.
A team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s (CAF) 8th battalion was out patrolling when the incident took place at around 11am. (Representational Image)
A team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s (CAF) 8th battalion was out patrolling when the incident took place at around 11am. (Representational Image)
Published on May 14, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by Maoists, exploded in Bastar’s Bijapur district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that the jawan, Ramnath Mauraya, was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to a government hospital in Dantewada. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and combing is going on in the nearby jungles.

Inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that a team of the CAF’s 8th battalion was out patrolling when the incident took place at around 11am.

“When the patrolling team, which had launched the operation from Nelasnar camp, was cordoning off the route ahead of Pandemurga, constable Ramnath Maurya stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast. The jawan sustained injuries and was rushed to Dantewada government hospital,” said the IG, adding that Maurya got injured on his legs.

After preliminary treatment there, the jawan is being airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the IG said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out