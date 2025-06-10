Raipur, Emotional scenes were witnessed here on Tuesday as a large number of people followed the cortege of Additional SP Akash Rao Girepunje, killed in an IED blast, to the crematorium where his brother and 7-year-old son lit the funeral pyre. Chhattisgarh bids emotional adieu to cop killed in IED blast, minor son performs last rites

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid wreath at the mortal remains of the police officer and said the end of Naxalism is certain.

Additional Superintendent of Police Girepunje was killed and two others officers were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device planted by Naxalites exploded on Monday in Konta area of Sukma district.

The last rites of the 42-year-old officer was held here at Mahadev Ghat Muktidham where Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, senior police officials and other people from different walks of life bid an emotional farewell to him.

Police personnel accorded a guard of honour to the deceased police officer at the crematorium.

Girepunje's younger brother Adarsh and 7-year-old son held the burning sticks and lit the funeral pyre, as they along with a large number of people bid him a tearful farewell.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said Naxalites have once again shown their face and intention.

Girepunje ji was a brave, dedicated and honest officer, he noted.

"He was awarded a gallantry medal earlier. Girepunje had said he will remain there till the campaign to free Bastar from the clutches of red terror is not completed and will not get transferred from there. He continued his work," Sharma said.

"The entire society salutes to such a brave officer. The government has been standing with his family," he said.

Earlier in the morning, CM Sai paid home to the martyred officer at the headquarters of the 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force in Mana area here and said the end of Naxalism is certain.

Amid emotional chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Akash Rao Amar Rahe', wreaths were laid at the police officer's mortal remains at the 4th battalion of CAF premises.

Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, state assembly speaker Raman Singh, ministers, public representatives and senior administration and police officials were present at the wreath laying ceremony.

Girepunje's family members, including his parents, his wife and two minor children, were also present.

His 7-year-old son bowed at the mortal remains with folded hands, while a relative carried his 6-year-old daughter in his arms.

"We have lost a brave and committed officer. Naxalites have committed the cowardly act out of frustration. Naxalism is breathing its last and its end is certain," CM Sai told reporters after paying homage to Girepunje.

The chief minister, deputy CMs, Raman Singh and other officials lent their shoulders to Girepunje's mortal remains while they were being put in a flower-decked mini-truck at the CAF premises.

Earlier, the body, kept in a coffin, was taken from the police officer's residence in Kushalpur area to the CAF premises in the mini-truck. A huge crowd of people gathered on the road and chanted patriotic slogans. The mortal remains were later carried for last rites to Mahadev Ghat, with a large number of people joining the funeral procession.

