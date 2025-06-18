Raipur, The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to amend rules for appointing on compassionate grounds the family members of the police personnel killed in Naxal violence in the state. Chhattisgarh cabinet gives nod to amend rules to appoint kin of cops martyred in Naxal violence

This decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai here.

"Keeping in view the supreme sacrifice of the martyred police personnel, the cabinet has decided to amend Clause 13 of the Unified Revised Instructions-2013 issued for compassionate appointment, following which in case of police personnel martyred in Naxalite violence, any eligible member of their family can be given compassionate appointment in any other department, other than the police department, in any district or division of the state, on the basis of option," an official release said.

Earlier, there was a system of making compassionate appointments, as far as possible, in the same department or office in which the deceased government servant was working before his death, it said.

This development comes after Akash Rao Girepunje, Additional Superintendent of Police, Konta division in Sukma district, lost his life in a Naxalite-planted IED blast on June 9.

The cabinet also decided to provide scholarships and stipends from the state funds to students belonging to Dihari Korwa, Baghel Kshatriya, Sansari Oraon and Pabiya, Pavia, Paviya communities at par with Scheduled Tribes and students of Domra caste at par with Scheduled Caste, it said.

The students of these communities were deprived of these facilities as they were not included in the list of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes due to some technical reasons, it said.

The students of these communities will also be provided the facility of admission in hostels-ashrams under the approved seats, it said.

The cabinet also gave a nod to draft notification for setting up "State Mineral Exploration Trust" for systematic exploration, prospecting and development of infrastructure for minor minerals in Chhattisgarh, it said.

In Jashpur district , women self-help groups are engaged in the production of traditional products like herbal and Mahua tea under the brand name 'JashPure'. The cabinet approved a proposal to transfer this brand to the state government or CSIDC to provide a wider market for these products and promote marketing, it said.

