Home / India News / Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel asks Modi not to privatise Nagarnar steel plant

Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel asks Modi not to privatise Nagarnar steel plant

He said the possibility of Maoists taking undue advantage of tribal discontent due to the privatisation cannot be ruled out

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the news of the privatisation has agitated the tribal community.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the news of the privatisation has agitated the tribal community.(Sourced)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to reconsider the decision to privatise the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Bastar. He called the move unfortunate and said it will deeply hurt the expectations of the region’s tribal population when the state government has been successful in curbing Maoist activities there. Baghel said the possibility of Maoists taking undue advantage of tribal discontent due to the privatisation cannot be ruled out.

In the letter to Modi on Wednesday, Baghel said the news of the privatisation has agitated the tribal community and there is a feeling of dissatisfaction against the administration among them.

Baghel added the state’s people were very enthusiastic about the opening of the under-construction plant in the mineral rich Bastar and thought it will also provide the state an opportunity to contribute to the nation building. “I have read in some media reports that the government is preparing to sell the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Bastar...”

Baghel said about 610 hectares of private land has been acquired for the plant. He added only 27 hectares has been given conditionally to National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for 30 years. Baghel said the rest of the land belongs to the Chhattisgarh government. He added the land was transferred on the condition that NMDC will use it only for setting up a steel plant.

Baghel said that the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, has been in force since 1996 to protect the interests of tribals and their rights in Chhattisgarh. The state government is always committed to protecting the interests of the tribals. He cited the importance Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru gave to Public Sector Undertakings and said the state government will always support them.

Baghel said they have extended leases of four iron ore mines at Bailadila for 20 years to ensure new employment opportunities in the Bastar region. He added all-round development of the region should be encouraged to ensure the region’s people can connect with the mainstream of development.

