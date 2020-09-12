e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM asks Centre to sanction funds worth Rs 736.74 cr for Covid hospitals

Chhattisgarh CM asks Centre to sanction funds worth Rs 736.74 cr for Covid hospitals

In a letter to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Baghel also sought to increase the capacity of ICU beds at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, the official from the public relations department.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:15 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Raipur
“Chhattisgarh has 29 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and 221 care centres, which have the capacity of 29,111 beds, of which 406 are ICU and 370 are high dependency units (HDU) beds,” the chief minister said in the letter.
“Chhattisgarh has 29 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and 221 care centres, which have the capacity of 29,111 beds, of which 406 are ICU and 370 are high dependency units (HDU) beds,” the chief minister said in the letter.(HT file photo)
         

In view of the rise in coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to sanction funds to the tune of Rs 736.74 crore for Covid-19 hospitals and care centres in the state, an official said on Saturday.

In a letter to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Baghel also sought to increase the capacity of ICU beds at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, the official from the public relations department.

“Chhattisgarh has 29 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and 221 care centres, which have the capacity of 29,111 beds, of which 406 are ICU and 370 are high dependency units (HDU) beds,” the chief minister said in the letter.

For these facilities, the state’s health and family welfare department had earlier sought Rs 821.93 crore from the Centre, but only Rs 85.19 crore has been sanctioned so far, he said.

Baghel requested the Union minister to sanction the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore soon so that necessary resources can be arranged for in a timely manner, the official said.

Appreciating the role of AIIMS Raipur during the pandemic, the chief minister also said there is an urgent need to increase the number of ICU beds at the hospital from the current 54 to 200.

Baghel has also urged the Centre to provide medical materials, which the state had asked for earlier to tackle the pandemic, the official said.

As on Friday, Chhattisgarh had reported 58,643 Covid- 19 cases, which includes 27,123 recoveries and 518 deaths.

tags
top news
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In