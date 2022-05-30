Chhattisgarh Congress upset after ‘outsiders’ given tickets for 2 seats in RS

Raipur: The Congress party giving Rajya Sabha tickets from Chhattisgarh to so-called ‘outsiders’ has not gone down well with members of the state unit. The party’s decision to field Rajiv Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from the state has led to discontent among a section of party leaders, especially supporters of those vying for a seat in the Upper House.

The Congress party has nominated its senior leader and journalist-turned-politician Rajiv Shukla and former Bihar MP Ranjeet Ranjan as its nominees from Chhattisgarh where it is in power.

Some Congress leaders also believe that the party, in Chhattisgarh, is continuously promoting ‘sub-nationalism’ as part of its strategy to counter the BJP and now by doling out these tickets, the Congress has given a weapon to the opposition BJP.

The BJP, on the other hand, on Monday, launched an attack on the Congress, claiming that the party had “betrayed” and “insulted” the people of Chhattisgarh by nominating candidates from outside the state for the two seats due to fall vacant next month.

The Chhattisgarh unit of Congress, however, said the BJP had no moral right to comment on the move.

In the 90-member state assembly, the Congress has 71 MLAs while the BJP has 14. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have 3 and 2 members respectively in the assembly.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, the terms of two – Chhaya Vemra (Congress) and Ramvichar Netam (BJP) – are due to get over early next month.

The other three Rajya Sabha members from the state are KTS Tulsi and Phulodevi Netam of Congress and Saroj Pandey of BJP.

“It is sad that the Congress has not given tickets to at least one local from the state for the Rajya Sabha. The candidature of both Shukla and Rajan will not have any impact on Chhattisgarh politics. Now, the only local person who is there in the Rajya Sabha is Phoolo Devi Netam,” said an officer bearer of the Congress.

Another Congress leader said that there is discontentment among the local leaders but no one is voicing their opinion. “Since, we have got a huge majority in the assembly, this discontentment will not matter but this is a fact that the decision will impact the party’s core issue of sub-nationalism in the state and the BJP will surely get ammunition now,” the leader added.

People aware of the development said that about half a dozen Congress leaders from Chhattisgarh were hoping for Rajya Sabha seats and some of them had even knocked on the doors of the high command in the recent past.

“Those who were trying hard get Rajya Sabha berths are now saying that there is discontentment within the party. Secondly, we have always followed the high command’s decision and no one should question it,” said a close functionary of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Chhattisgarh BJP launched an attack on the Congress leadership and claimed that the decision clearly reflects the ‘dualism’ of Baghel and are also questioning was not a single Congress worker or leader from the state deserved to get nominated to the Rajya Sabha?

“The selection of Rajya Sabha nominees from outside the state is an insult and betrayal for the people of Chhattisgarh,” state BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai said.

CM Baghel plays traditional games ‘bhaunra’ and ‘pittul’ on camera in a bid to pretend that he is promoting regional pride, but now he compromised the self-respect of Chhattisgarh before ‘10 Janpath’, the BJP chief alleged.

Earlier, KTS Tulsi, who does not belong to Chhattisgarh, was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from the state and now two more nominees from outside, Sai said adding that people of Chhattisgarh will definitely teach the Congress party a lesson for the choice of candidates.

Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said both candidates nominated by the party high command are eligible, experienced and dedicated party workers and they will not only raise the issues pertaining to the state but of the entire country.

“BJP should first introspect where it stands in the state. It is not even in a position to think of nominating a candidate for Rajya Sabha. Why does it have a problem over Congress’s decision? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Smriti Irani had contested polls outside their state. Do they have an answer for that?” Shukla asked.

Political commentators, however, are divided over the impact of the Congress decision to send two ‘outsiders’ to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh.

“The decision to give tickets to outsiders will not have any negative impact on the politics of Congress in Chhattisgarh. On the contrary, it has averted possible causes of heartburn among the separate factions. Secondly, the makers of the Constitution envisaged the Rajya Sabha as a club of people that would act as a wise watchdog by virtue of its cumulative wisdom and experience, as against the Lok Sabha whose members were expected to focus more on the geographical areas of their constituencies or at the most, their states,” said Parivesh Mishra, a political commentator based in Chhattisgarh.

