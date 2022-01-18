Chhattisgarh court rejects IPS officer GP Singh’s bail plea in DA case

RAIPUR: A special court in Raipur on Tuesday rejected the bail application of suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer GP Singh, who was arrested in connection with a disproportionate assets case, and remanded him in judicial remand for 14 days.

“The bail plea of Singh was rejected by the court and he has been sent to 14 days judicial remand. We sought bail on the grounds that the case lodged against my client under the sections of 13 1 (b), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, has not been investigated properly before the FIR was registered,” defence lawyer Kamlesh Pandey said.

He claimed that as per the rules, there should be an initial investigation before registering an FIR and the accused should have been given a chance to give his statement.

“The public prosecutor said that my applicant can influence the witnesses,” Pandey added.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, served as additional director general of ACB and EOW before he was transferred to the state police academy in June last year.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) produced Singh in the court on Tuesday after his police remand ended. Singh was detained on January 10 by EOW and produced before a special court.

EOW carried out searches at around 15 locations linked to Singh between July 1 and 3. Investigators claimed to have discovered documents related to movable and immovable assets worth over ₹10 crore during the raids.

An ACB statement on July 3 said documents seized during searches at Singh’s premises suggested that he allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and indulged in a “massive exchange of money”.

“Singh also allegedly tried to commit money laundering by investing in shell companies,” the statement said.

