Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / C’garh girl tries to remove flagpole after R-Day event, dies of electric shock
india news

C’garh girl tries to remove flagpole after R-Day event, dies of electric shock

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed compensation of ₹4 lakh for the kin of the girl
The girls were trying to remove the pole after the tri-colour was hoisted on it on Republic Day. The pole fell on a high-tension electricity line that passes over the hostel premises. (ANI/ Representational image)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 03:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: A 14-year-old girl died while another sustained burn injuries when an iron flagpole they were trying to remove on Wednesday came in contact with a livewire at a government-run hostel for tribal girls in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, officials said on Thursday.

The girls were trying to remove the pole after the tri-colour was hoisted on it on Republic Day. The pole fell on a high-tension electricity line that passes over the hostel premises.

District collector Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar said he has suspended Aishwarya Sahu, the hostel superintendent, and ordered a probe into the incident. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed compensation of 4 lakh to the kin of the 14-year-old girl.

Kshirsagar said the superintendent was suspended for alleged negligence and inquiry has been ordered to find what led to it. He said that he has also directed good medical treatment of the girl, who was injured and remains hospitalised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP