C’garh girl tries to remove flagpole after R-Day event, dies of electric shock

RAIPUR: A 14-year-old girl died while another sustained burn injuries when an iron flagpole they were trying to remove on Wednesday came in contact with a livewire at a government-run hostel for tribal girls in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, officials said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girls were trying to remove the pole after the tri-colour was hoisted on it on Republic Day. The pole fell on a high-tension electricity line that passes over the hostel premises.

District collector Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar said he has suspended Aishwarya Sahu, the hostel superintendent, and ordered a probe into the incident. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed compensation of ₹4 lakh to the kin of the 14-year-old girl.

Kshirsagar said the superintendent was suspended for alleged negligence and inquiry has been ordered to find what led to it. He said that he has also directed good medical treatment of the girl, who was injured and remains hospitalised.