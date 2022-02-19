Chhattisgarh govt to start kindergarten classes from 2022-23 academic session

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Friday approved the School Education Department’s proposal to start kindergarten classes (‘Balwadi’) for the children of the age group 5 to 6 years.

According to senior officials, the cabinet has decided that the pre-schools will be opened in 6536 locations of the state where anganvadi centers are located in the school premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This initiative would benefit 68,054 out of 3,23,624 students in the age group of 5-6 years in the state, from the academic session 2022-23,” said an official.

The cabinet has also decided to distribute fortified rice to the ration card holders under the state’s scheme from March 2022 in 10 aspirational districts (Korba, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Kondagaon, Sukma) and two high-burden districts (Kabirdham and Raigarh).

The proposal to upgrade State Administrative Service cadre (junior grade) pay scale to senior grade (joint collector) scale was also approved by the cabinet.

“Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code 1959 (Amendment) Bill 2022 was approved by the cabinet. As per the amendment, provisions regarding simplification of the land surveying process, easy determination of lien after survey, creation and maintenance of land records, legalization of the digital processes such as conversion and distribution, development of industrial areas under Industrial Policy 2019-24, to encourage the construction of parks, to fulfill the objectives of Chief Minister’s Plantation Promotion scheme and other such relevant provisions will be regularized and the non-essential provisions will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code 1959,” a press note issued by the government said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON