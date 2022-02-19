Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt to start kindergarten classes from 2022-23 academic session
india news

Chhattisgarh govt to start kindergarten classes from 2022-23 academic session

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has decided that the pre-schools will be opened in 6536 locations of the state where anganvadi centers are located in the school premises.
The Chhattisgarh government’s kindergarten (‘Balwadi’) initiative would benefit 68,054 out of 3,23,624 students in the age group of 5-6 years in the state. (Representational Image)
The Chhattisgarh government’s kindergarten (‘Balwadi’) initiative would benefit 68,054 out of 3,23,624 students in the age group of 5-6 years in the state. (Representational Image)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 09:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Friday approved the School Education Department’s proposal to start kindergarten classes (‘Balwadi’) for the children of the age group 5 to 6 years.

According to senior officials, the cabinet has decided that the pre-schools will be opened in 6536 locations of the state where anganvadi centers are located in the school premises.

“This initiative would benefit 68,054 out of 3,23,624 students in the age group of 5-6 years in the state, from the academic session 2022-23,” said an official.

The cabinet has also decided to distribute fortified rice to the ration card holders under the state’s scheme from March 2022 in 10 aspirational districts (Korba, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Kondagaon, Sukma) and two high-burden districts (Kabirdham and Raigarh).

The proposal to upgrade State Administrative Service cadre (junior grade) pay scale to senior grade (joint collector) scale was also approved by the cabinet.

“Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code 1959 (Amendment) Bill 2022 was approved by the cabinet. As per the amendment, provisions regarding simplification of the land surveying process, easy determination of lien after survey, creation and maintenance of land records, legalization of the digital processes such as conversion and distribution, development of industrial areas under Industrial Policy 2019-24, to encourage the construction of parks, to fulfill the objectives of Chief Minister’s Plantation Promotion scheme and other such relevant provisions will be regularized and the non-essential provisions will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code 1959,” a press note issued by the government said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out