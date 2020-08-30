e-paper
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, 208 deaths in last 29 days

Chhattisgarh: Highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, 208 deaths in last 29 days

The state capital witnessed highest toll of 139 deaths so far, as per figures provided by the health department.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 13:37 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Raipur
File photo: A community health volunteer checks the temperature of a girl during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).(REUTERS)
         

With the highest single-day spike on Saturday, Chhattisgarh recorded total 208 deaths in last 29 days out of 262 deaths reported in the state till now. The state capital witnessed highest toll of 139 deaths so far, as per figures provided by the health department.

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh reported 1,157 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities, taking the count to 28,390 and death toll to 262.

“On July 30, the total deaths reported in the state were 54 and on August 29, total deaths in the state increased to 262. More than 200 people died in this is period which is concerning for the health department, “said an official.

Also read: Unlock 4 from September 1 - What changes, what remains the same

The state, at present, has 12,313 active cases, as many as 15,818 people have recovered from the disease. As per Saturday’s tally, worst-hit Raipur district reported 630 new cases which took the total case tally in the district to 10,078.

On Saturday, other districts where fresh cases were detected were Durg (172), Rajnandgaon (66), Bilaspur (66), Bastar (59), Dhamtari (44), Sukma (43), Janjgir-Champa (41), Raigarh (40), Mahasamund (27), Kanker (27), Narayanpur (23), Kabirdham (21), Bijapur (21), Gariaband (18), Balod (15), Koriya (15), Balodabazar (14), Surguja (9) and Bemetara (8).

Seven cases each were reported from Mungeli and Jashpur districts, four each from Korba and Dantewada, three from Surajpur and two from Kondagaon, the official said.

“Among the eight fatalities, two patients were from Raigarh district while one each was from Raipur, Durg, Balod, Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon districts. Besides, a person from Nuapada district of neighbouring Odisha died at a private hospital,” he said.

Five of these deaths took place on Saturday while died in the last three days.

