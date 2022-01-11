Chhattisgarh mulls perks equivalent to constables to ‘sahayak arakshak’

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government is planning to provide ‘perks and privileges’ equivalent to constables to the assistant constables (sahayak arakshak), officials said on Monday.

Officials further said that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed the police headquarters (PHQ) to make a plan in this regard and also ensure that how these ‘privileges’ and ‘perks’ can be provided to these assistant constables of the state who are mostly posted in the Maoist affected regions of the state.

According to a senior official of the PHQ, there are around 31,000 assistant constables in the state who are paid ₹15,000 a month. The assistant constables can be directly recruited by the Inspector General of Police of the range and are mostly surrendered Maoists or former special police officers.

In 2005, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Raman Singh government started a campaign Salwa Judum, which was a government-sponsored vigilante movement to fight Maoists. During this phase the state appointed special police officers (SPOs). But in 2011, the Supreme Court banned Salwa Judum and the state government made these SPOs assistant constables.

These lower rank personnel were recruited from among local tribal youth and surrendered Naxals in Bastar division and most of them are part of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) - the frontline anti-naxal force of the state.

Notably, a month back, the assistant constables protested in Bijapur and Raipur and demanded better pay and promotion from the government as early as possible.

The families of cops from the lower ranks from different parts of the state reached Raipur in a bid to gherao Police Headquarter (PHQ) in Nava Raipur demanding promotions, higher salaries and better work conditions, including compassionate appointments and weekly-offs.

Commenting on the government’s plan, Bela Bhatia, a human rights activist working in Bastar said, “While the assistant constables as government workers have a right to demand payment that is non-exploitative, just giving in to their demands is not enough. The government needs to review the security-centric policy of dealing with the Maoists that the employment of these assistant constables is part of.”

“This policy has led to extensive militarisation and an unending spiral of violence in Bastar since 2005 and is no longer credible. The government should roll back this policy and resort to peaceful negotiatiations with the Maoists instead. Only then will the Adivasis of Bastar have a chance to live non-exploitative lives,” she said.

A senior police officer of the PHQ said, “The chief minister has instructed us to chalk out a plan how to benefit these assistant constables as they are very important for anti-naxal operations in Maoist-hit region. We will soon submit a report to CM and then an announcement will be made by the government,”

