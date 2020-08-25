e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Police register rape case against former director of medical education

Chhattisgarh Police register rape case against former director of medical education

Raipur Police booked Dr SL Adile on the basis of the statement of a complainant in Mahila Thana on Monday and started a probe.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:50 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Raipur
On August 22, Raipur Police claimed having received a complaint of rape against Dr Adile.
On August 22, Raipur Police claimed having received a complaint of rape against Dr Adile. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

Chhattisgarh Police have booked former Director of Medical Education (DME) for allegedly raping a woman in the pretext of providing her a job, police officials said on Tuesday. Raipur Police booked Dr SL Adile on the basis of the statement of a complainant in Mahila Thana on Monday and started a probe.

“The complainant, in her statement, alleged that the accused had raped her on the pretext of offering her a job in 2018. We have registered a case under section 376 and probe as started,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Yadav told HT.

On August 22, Raipur Police claimed having received a complaint of rape against Dr Adile. The victim was a resident of Kanker district and the case was transferred to Mahila Thana for further investigation. Dr Adile was unavailable for a comment despite repeated attempts by Hindustan Times.

Also read: ‘Bastar Abhar’ - Former journalist’s mission to make district greener

On August 22, state health minister TS Singh Deo ended the extension given to Adile, saying that the health department had received serious complaints against him. Dr Adile was on an extension after his retirement.

“When the law department asked for a consent for his prosecution in a case pending with Bilaspur high court, we agreed,” Deo had said.

The minister further said that in another case relating to the purchase of items for Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital there was a complaint of financial irregularities against Adile.

“Taking cognizance, I asked senior officials to end Dr Adile’s extension,” Deo had said.

tags
top news
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
Death toll in Raigad building collapse jumps to 5
Death toll in Raigad building collapse jumps to 5
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In