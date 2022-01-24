Home / India News / Chhattisgarh police registers case against people seen in viral video
Chhattisgarh police registers case against people seen in viral video

In a widely-circulated video, a group of people were seen ‘pledging’ to employ only members of Hindu community in their establishments.
The Chhattisgarh police said action will be taken after preliminary investigation against the people who were allegedly inciting ‘religious fanaticism’ in the video that went viral on social media.
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 05:01 PM IST
Ritesh Mishra

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police on Saturday registered a case over a widely-circulated video that showed a group of people, allegedly from Korba district, ‘pledging’ to employ only members of Hindu community in their establishments.

The people in the video, which went viral on Friday, can be heard saying “Today all of us, hardcore Hindus, residents of Banki Mongra, district Korba, Chhattisgarh are taking pledge that we will make our core as hardcore Hindu nation.... We in our establishments, our homes, and our businesses would only employ Hindu brothers so that we can strengthen our Hindutva...”

On Saturday, Korba police said that a complainant reached Kotwali police station and registered a written complaint against the people seen in the video.

“The complainant alleged that through the video, the accused were inciting ‘religious fanaticism’ in the area hence we have registered a case under section 153 (A) [Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony]. The complainant has even identified one of them as Pramod Agarwal hence we have registered case against Agarwal and others,” said superintendent of police (SP), Korba district, Bhojram Patel.

“We don’t know about the other accused or any organisation which is mentioned in the video. Police are investigating and more details are awaited,” the SP added.

Two people were arrested in Surguja earlier this month after a video emerged in which a group of people were heard taking oath to boycott ‘Muslim vendors’.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

