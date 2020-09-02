Chhattisgarh sees highest single-day spike of 1,884 Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:04 IST

Chhattisgarh’s highest single-day spike of 1,884 fresh cases on Tuesday took the state’s Covid-19 tally to 33,387 while 10 more casualties took the death toll to 287, the health department said.

The state currently has 15,163 active cases of Covid-19 while 17,567 people have recovered, a health department official said.

Chhattisgarh has added over 23,500 cases of Covid-19 and 232 deaths in the last one month alone.

Raipur district has the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 11,787. The district has also seen 150 deaths till now.

Raipur district recorded 660 new cases on Tuesday, followed by Durg district (226) and Rajnandgaon district (149), tally, he said.

Other districts where fresh cases were detected are Bilaspur (103), Raigarh (103), Janjgir-Champa (68), Koriya (52), Balodabazar (39), Dantewada (37), Balod (34), Bijapur (34), Korba (26), Surguja (26), Dhamtari (25), Bemetara (20) and Mungeli (20), the official said.

Among the 10 fatalities, three patients were from Raipur, two from Bilaspur, one each from Jashpur, Jangri- Champa, Balrampur, Sukma, Durg.

Meanwhile, two cabinet ministers are on home isolation while a senior IAS officer tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is also in home isolation since Monday after one of his PSOs (Personal Security Officer) and OSDs (Officer on Special Duty) tested positive for Covid-19.

The two ministers who are in home isolation are home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and agriculture and parliamentary affairs minister Ravindra Choubey.

“Being the parliamentary affairs minister, I have to meet everyone and hence as a precaution, I will be in home isolation for eight days,” Choubey wrote on Facebook.