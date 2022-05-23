Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh to lose 500 cr annually after Centre’s excise duty cut on fuels: Baghel

Updated on May 23, 2022 09:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre will cause a loss of nearly 500 crore to the state exchequer, and added that the Union government should withdraw the cess imposed on these fuels.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Saturday announced a reduction in the central excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre.

“I could not understand the statement of Nirmala Sitharaman ji that reduction on excise duty will not impact state’s share in it…If the central excise is cut, then 41 per cent of its share which goes to the state will be automatically reduced,” Baghel said when asked whether the Chhattisgarh government will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Baghel further claimed that his government has been demanding that the Union government should withdraw the cess, which the Centre started imposing on petrol and diesel since last year, and impose the same rate of tax on these products as was charged during the UPA regime.

“The revenue collection through VAT (which is levied on ad valorem basis) will also dip automatically. State officials have informed me that we will suffer a loss of around 500 crore (annually),” the CM said.

Sitharaman had said that the 8 a litre cut in excise duty on petrol and 6 reduction on diesel have been done in road and infrastructure cess levied on the two fuels, collection on which was never shared with states. The entire burden of these two duty cuts is borne by the Centre, she had said.

