New Delhi, The Commissioner of Railway Safety's investigation report on the Chhattisgarh train collision on November 4, 2025, has blamed the rail administration for allegedly deploying an unfit loco pilot who not only failed in the mandatory aptitude test but also took several safety instructions on phone while driving the train. Chhattisgarh train crash: CRS probe faults railways for deploying unfit, aptitude-test-failed driver

The probe report, recently submitted to the Railway Board, pertains to a rear collision between a local passenger train and a goods train in the Bilaspur division, killing 12 persons, including the loco pilot and injuring 19 passengers.

"LP deployed on MEMU train no. 68733 appeared in the 'aptitude test' on 09.06.2025 but could not clear the same and 'failed'. Telephonic calls made by LP during the run for seeking guidance from CLI , even on minor issues, also indicate his lack of knowledge," Brijesh Kumar Mishra, Commissioner of Railway Safety , South Eastern Circle, Kolkata, said in his report.

"LP was lacking in qualities required to handle the MEMU train, including knowledge of rules, timely decision making and reaction time, as observed by the ALP also. In view of the above, it can be concluded that the LP deployed was not fit to work on the MEMU train no. 68733," Mishra added.

While analysing the call records of the loco pilot's CUG phone, the CRS found two specific instances when he called his senior to enquire about safety norms related to train working.

"Call record for the CUG connection indicates that there were two calls made by the LP during the run. It has been informed that at 10:20:14 hrs, while the train No. 68734 was standing at GTW station, the loco pilot called CLI and asked how to reset the ACP when it occurs," the probe report said.

"At 13:11:32 hrs, the loco pilot called CLI to seek guidance on how to release the parking brake when the train was in a standing condition at GAD," it added.

According to Mishra, the problems for which LP contacted the CLI are of routine nature and should have been resolved by the LP himself.

Besides, the troubleshooting directory is also given to LPs to help them remember various troubleshooting steps; hence, it clearly shows a lack of knowledge and confidence on the part of the loco pilot, the report stated.

The CRS also noted several deficiencies in the "Certificate of competency" awarded to the loco pilot by the senior divisional electrical engineer of Bilaspur Division and said, "It indicates that due procedure has not been followed while issuing the competency certificate and LP may not be fully competent to work on MEMU trains."

Referring to the Railway Board's norms regarding the operation of such trains, the CRS viewed that the MEMU train is basically a single-man working train, and as per provisions, an aptitude test is mandatory for single-man working trains .

"LP appeared in an aptitude test on 09.06.2025 but could not clear the same and 'failed'. Hence, it is obvious that the LP deployed on train no. 68733 was not fit for working on this train as a motorman," the CRS reiterated.

He added that the officials concerned of the Electrical Department in SECR are of the view that although the loco pilot failed in the aptitude test and was not fit for working as single motorman, there was no restriction in deputing him to drive MEMU with ALP, as done in normal coaching trains.

Calling the argument 'unacceptable', the CRS stated that the Railway Board norms clearly restrict deployment of loco pilots without passing the aptitude test.

He further held that as per instructions issued by the Railway Board, deployment of assistant loco pilots is required in MEMUs operating for distances exceeding 200 km or more, irrespective of whether the train is run by motorman or loco pilot.

"Hence, working of train no. 68733 needed assistant loco pilot, even if driven by motorman," the CRS said.

He also suggested several measures to be taken by the rail administration to prevent such accidents in the future. The CRS recommended a mechanism named Advanced Auxiliary Warning System , which has been provided in EMU rake cabs being operated in the Mumbai suburban section.

The system "monitors speed of EMU rakes according to the aspect of signals and applies emergency brakes in case of violation of signals, ensuring safety. A similar system is recommended for MEMU operations in automatic signaling territories at other places," the CRS said.

"Against the requirement of 142 no. of LPs to run MEMU trains in SECR, only 102 LPs have passed the mandatory 'aptitude test', leaving a shortfall of 40 nos. LPs should be deputed on MEMUS only after passing the 'aptitude test'," the CRS added.

He also urged the Railway Board to arrange for the additional manpower required in SECR to run the MEMUS, if needed.

"Administrative instructions have been issued several times in the past for counselling of ALPs that they should keep one hand on RS valve while passing a signal showing 'one yellow' aspect, enabling immediate application of emergency brake if train speed is such that it may not stop before the signal displaying 'red' aspect," the CRS said.

