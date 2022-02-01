Chhattisgarh tribal killed in encounter not linked to Maoists, says cop after probe

RAIPUR: A 23-year-old tribal killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district last week did not have any link with Maoists, a senior Chhattisgarh police officer said on Monday, acknowledging that the tribal, Manu Ram Nureti, was incorrectly classified as a Maoist by the police.

Bastar’s Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Sunderaj P said preliminary investigation has indicated that the tribal was “probably killed in cross-firing” during the January 23 encounter between security forces and Maoists.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Nureti along with his three friends went into the forest for wildlife hunting on January 23 night. They were carrying three muzzle-loading guns, bows and arrows. Suddenly, a gunfight broke out at around 1:30am on January 24 between a team of the DRG, which was out on patrol duty, and the Maoists in which Nureti was probably killed in cross-firing,” I-G Bastar , Sunderaj P said in a statement issued on Monday adding that prima facie, his association with the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) has not been established.

Sunderaj’s statement comes days after Nureti’s family challenged the police claim that the deceased was a Maoist.

Manu Ram Nureti’s brother, Renu Ram, a surrendered Maoist who was inducted into the state’s police’s district reserve guard (DRG) to fight the guerillas, was one of the first to question the police claim.

“My brother was not a Maoist… He had also applied for recruitment in the police force recently… I will talk to my senior officials about why they are branding my brother as Maoist,” Renu Ram said on January 24.

Manu Ram’s wife Manvati said her husband, armed with just a slingshot, had gone to hunt birds. “He was wearing my sweater and also slippers but the body which the police are showing is with a uniform along with a muzzle rifle..,” she told reporters.

Sunderaj said investigators have recorded the statements of three persons accompanying Manu Ram Nureti at the time of the gunfight which established that Nureti was caught in cross-firing.

A separate magisterial inquiry into the case is going on.

Monday’s unusual police statement comes a day after another death in a police encounter in Bastar region’s Sukma district was flagged by Mool Niwasi Manch, a organisation formed by a group of tribal youths after the 2021 controversial Silger encounter.

According to police, a joint team of District Reserve Guard and the 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the CRPF, was out patrolling on Sunday when Maoists opened fire near Thimmapuram village. Police said after the firing stopped, the body of a male Maoist clad in ‘uniform’ and a firearm was recovered from the spot.

In a late evening statement on Sunday, the Mool Niwasi Manch claimed the three people were killed by security forces as compared the one casualty confirmed by the administration. The Maoists also issued a statement, claiming that Madkam Joga, the man branded by a militia commander, was not one of them, and was picked up from farmland.

The man killed by security forces was a Maoist and a militia commander, Sunderaj said, denying the allegations levelled by Mool Niwasi Manch. He added that some people were also arrested and will be interrogated.”Based on the interrogation, further course of action would be decided,” the I-G said.

