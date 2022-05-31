Chhattisgarhiya Kranti Sena chief held for making derogatory remarks against Jain monks

Raipur: Amit Baghel, chief of the Chhattisgarhiya Kranti Sena (CKS), a regional outfit that promotes domiciles of the state, has been arrested for allegedly passing a derogatory remark about Jain monks during an event in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, officials said on Tuesday.

Baghel was arrested from Surguja, where he was participating in a protest against deforestation in the Hasdeo Arayna forest, police said.

Surguja’s additional superintendent of police, Pragya Meshram, said that Baghel was sent to judicial remand by a local court on Tuesday.

According to Chhattisgarhiya Kranti Sena members, the outfit was formed with an aim to promote regional identity and protect the interests of the people of Chhattisgarh in 2017. The organisation is not registered but has a significant presence in northern Chhattisgarh. Baghel is a resident of Raipur and raises issues related to locals across the state.

On May 25, Baghel passed derogatory comments about Jain monks during a protest organised by the outfit.

“There was a dispute with a Jain monk with locals over a piece of land. The locals started a protest and it was during the protest that Baghel passed some derogatory comments against monks. Subsequently, the Jain community lodged a complaint with the police and a case under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Baghel,” said Superintendent of Police, Balod, Govardhan Thakur.

The police began an investigation and launched a hunt for the accused and arrested Baghel from Ambikapur on Tuesday, the SP added.

Baghel was in Surguja on Monday to take part in the ongoing protest against the clearance given for coal mining in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo Arand area.