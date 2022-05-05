Chidambaram faces protest from Congress-affiliated lawyers

Lawyers claiming to be affiliated with the Congress on Wednesday protested against senior party leader and eminent lawyer P Chidambaram outside the Calcutta high court for opposing a petition filed by party’s West Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Chowdhury pertains to the 2017 sale of the West Bengal government’s entire 47% stake in Metro Dairy to agro-processing firm Keventer Agro Ltd, the project’s sole private partner which, a short while later, sold a 15% stake in itself a Singapore-based firm, Mandala Capital for a much higher price. This was the only disinvestment made by the Mamata Banerjee-led government since 2011, when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) first came to power.

To be sure, Keventer Agro is in multiple businesses -- dairy (under Metro), processed foods, and fresh fruits and vegetables -- and the stake that was sold was in the company, not in Metro.

Chowdhury filed the petition in 2018, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into what he alleged to be a “scam”.

Chidambaram, who represented Keventer in the high court, sought dismissal of the PIL.

When Chidambaram was leaving the court premises, a group of lawyers who claimed to be affiliated to the Congress shouted slogans at him, calling him “an agent” of the TMC.

“You have become an agent of the TMC when workers of your party are struggling against its atrocities. You are opposing a PIL filed by the state Congress president. Go back, Mr Chidambaram,” lawyer and Congress leader Koustav Bagchi shouted at Chidambaram.

A woman lawyer repeatedly shouted “go back” and waved her black gown at the senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister while he tried to locate his car in the parking lot outside the court.

“It is because of people like you that our party is suffering in West Bengal,” Bagchi shouted, coming close to Chidambaram.

Bagchi, who is representing petitioners in several important cases, including the massacre of 10 people in Birbhum in May, later said: “We told Chidambaram not to come to Bengal again. He said that he was representing Keventer as a professional lawyer. But the fact remains that by demanding quashing of the PIL, he is helping Mamata Banerjee. Bengal Congress workers will never give any recognition to leaders like Chidambaram.”

Chidambaram did not make any comment after the protests and left in a car.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said: “What can I say if a leader like Chidambaram fights the case? I filed the PIL because this is a huge scam. I intend to take this fight to the Supreme Court. Lawyers who voiced their protest they must have thought it is the right thing to do.”

Chowdhury claimed in his petition that the state government, which had set up the company with public money, suffered a loss of at least ₹500 crore by selling its shares to Keventer at a very low price.

When the PIL was heard by the division bench of chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji on September 7 last year, CBI told the court that it can probe the sale of shares if the bench passes an order.

The case has been heard several times in the last five years. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) started an investigation in 2019 and questioned officials of Keventer and at least four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working for the state government.

Metro Dairy was established in 1991 as a public-private venture. The West Bengal Milk Producers Federation had 47% shares, the Centre-run National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had 10% shares and the remaining 43% was owned by Keventer Agro Ltd. NDDB later sold its entire stake to Keventer Agro.

State government officials refused to speak on this issue.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The TMC has nothing to say about a court case. Today’s incident is an internal matter of the Congress.”

Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “Chowdhury is the right player but in the wrong court. While he fights the TMC as an ally of the Left in Bengal, his national leadership backs the TMC. It is time for Chowdhury to find the right platform.”

