Chidambaram files RS nomination from TN, slams BJP’s religious conversion charge

Chennai: Former Union finance minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram will represent Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha as the Congress candidate from his home state where the party is in alliance with the ruling DMK. His election to the Upper House is likely to be unopposed.

Chidambaram will be completing his current tenure as MP in the RS, which is from Maharashtra. He filed his nomination papers on Monday in the presence of senior Congress leaders as well as DMK ministers.

When asked about the recent raids against him and his son Karti Chidambaram and if this was done to spoil his chances for a Rajya Sabha ticket, Chidambaram said, “See, there is no need for me to say anything new about these probe agencies. Two days ago, you must have seen how Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s case ended. Common people have drawn a conclusion from all this. You too can draw a conclusion.”

On criticism that several Congress workers were upset at not being given a nomination such as Nagma for instance who tweeted tagging Sonia Gandhi to say she was promised a candidature 18 years ago, Chidambaram said that there are only 10 seats which can be allotted. “Congress party selects the candidates. There are any number of qualified candidates. For example, I would be the first to say that there are many candidates who are more qualified than me but how can I comment on the selection?”

The former finance minister also said that the BJP’s criticism of chief minister M K Stalin’s speech during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai last week when he inaugurated several infrastructure projects, was wrong and unfair. “The Tamil Nadu government welcomed him with respect….The PM spoke of his government’s achievements. That’s also right. Stalin spoke of the state’s requirements. That’s also right. Both of them were right. I don’t understand the criticism,” he said.

On BJP’s charge that religious conversion is rampant in Tamil Nadu, Chidambaram said, “This is an absurd and false accusation.” He added that from Class 1 onwards, he had been to Christian schools and colleges. “There are hundreds and thousands of children who are studying in Christian schools. There are several generations who have benefitted from Christian schools, Christian colleges. Nobody has attempted to convert anyone. This is a false accusation. This must be nipped in the bud and I’m sure people of Tamil Nadu will do so.”

Chidambaram is a 7-time Lok Sabha MP and his representation now is expected to strengthen the opposition’s voice especially on economic matters in the Upper House. Congress will have a RS member from Tamil Nadu after a gap of six years following the retirement of E M Sudarsana Natchiappan in 2016.