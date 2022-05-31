Chidambaram, Goyal, Jayant and other key leaders file papers for RS polls

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL/LUCKNOW/CHENNAI/ BENGALURU MUMBAI: Union minister Piyush Goyal, former ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Praful Patel, as well as Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary were among those who filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha on Monday, ahead of elections on June 10. The last date of filing nominations is May 31 and the stakes are high for all 57 seats, across 15 states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goyal was joined by Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik to file nominations for Maharashtra. The BJP has announced 22 candidates so far.

The BJP in Maharashtra has enough votes to win two seats on its own while the ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — have the votes to get one candidate each elected separately. Together, they can get one more candidate elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

“Great Muhrat! On the day when Hon PM completes #8YearsOfSeva , Union Minister @PiyushGoyalji, @DoctorAnilBonde & @dbmahadik submits their nominations,’’ tweeted former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accompanied the BJP’s trio for filing their papers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fadnavis also used the opportunity to attack the Congress and point out how the BJP was different. “All our candidates are from Maharashtra, all are politically active. So, I am confident that some will use their good sense and vote for our candidate,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, from the MVA’s side, senior NCP leader Praful Patel and the Congress’s Imran Pratapgarhi — who hails from Uttar Pradesh and heads the party’s minority cell — also filed their nominations on Monday.

Speaking of the Congress, former union minister Chidambaram filed his nomination from his home state of Tamil Nadu for the first time. He will be moving from his current seat representing Maharashtra, and was accompanied by ministers of the Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the nomination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On criticism that several Congress workers were upset with the candidates chosen by the party, Chidambaram said that were only 10 seats which could be allotted. “Congress party selects the candidates. There are any number of qualified candidates. For example, I would be the first to say that there are many candidates who are more qualified than me but how can I comment on the selection?” he said.

His colleague in the Upper House, Jairam Ramesh also filed his fresh nomination from Karnataka accompanied by Mansoor Ali Khan. One of the seats is expected to win with ease but the Congress has contested two, hoping that the former prime minister Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal(Secular) may feel “pressured” with a Muslim candidate for the second seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramesh and Khan were accompanied to the assembly secretariat by former chief minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and state unit president D K Shivakumar.

In Bhopal, Congress MP Vivek Tankha also looked set to return to the Rajya Sabha, filing his nomination accomapanied by former chief minister Kamal Nath.

In Lucknow, RLD national president Chaudhary filed his nomination as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and RLD. Accompanied by former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said the SP-RLD alliance would grow stronger. He also expressed his gratitude to Yadav for making him a joint candidate.

“I will try my level best to come up to the expectations of the people of Uttar Pradesh by raising their issues in the Upper House,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the UP budget 2022-23, the RLD leader said that agriculture, education and rural development had “got only peanuts”.

“It is sad that agriculture sector has got only 2.8% of the total budget spending,” he said.