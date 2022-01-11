Chief minister Bommai tests covid-19 positive

Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19, adding to the growing tally of new infections in the southern state.

“I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” Bommai said in a post on Twitter.

The chief minister tests positive at a time when the new infections in Karnataka breached the five-figure mark in a 24-hour-period for the second consecutive day.

Karnataka recorded 11,698 new infections, according to the daily bulletin by the state health department on Monday, taking the active caseload to 60,148.

Bengaluru registered 9,221 new infections and its active caseload rose to 48,960, data shows.

Four more people succumbed to the virus even though the case fatality rate was low at 0.03%, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

There were only 1,148 recoveries in the 24-hour period, adding to concerns of a growing rise in infection numbers that could well be followed with more restrictions, affecting lives and livelihoods.

The positivity rate in the state stood at 7.77% as the number of new infections in a single day rose to 11,698 in a 24-hour-period, according to Sudhakar’s post on Monday.

As on Sunday, the positivity rate in Bengaluru stood at 12.79%, closely followed by the sugarcane growing district, Mandya, which is at about 12.56%.

Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel also tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Earlier, revenue minister R Ashok had tested positive.