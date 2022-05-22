Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chief minister Stalin lays foundation stones for 20 projects in Tamil Nadu
india news

Chief minister Stalin lays foundation stones for 20 projects in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin also inaugurated 28 completed projects worth ₹56.20 crore at a function organised at Government Arts College Udhagamandalam. .
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid foundation stones for 20 projects in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district at a cost of 34.30 crore. (PTI)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Udhagamandalam

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid foundation stones for 20 projects in Nilgiris district at a cost of 34.30 crore.

He also inaugurated 28 completed projects worth 56.20 crore at a function organised at Government Arts College Udhagamandalam. .

Stalin also distributed welfare measures worth 28.13 crore to 9,500 beneficiaries.

Earlier, he paid homage to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at the bus stand here.

The chief minister also unveiled the bust of John Sullivan, founder of modern Nilgiris, at a junction near Government Botanical Garden here.

Sullivan, who was the then British Collector of composite Coimbatore in 1817, contributed for the development of the district and also Ooty, presently called as Udhagamandalam.

The bronze bust built at a cost of 20 lakh was unveiled to commemorate the 200th foundation year of Ooty.

The chief minister also launched a special medical camp for malnourished children under the ‘Ensure Nutrition’ scheme for children below six years at Doddabetta Panchayat Muthorai Children Centre.

The scheme ‘Ensure Nutrition’ aims to provide specialised medical care to children who are malnourished.

The medical camps are being held in all districts for a period of one month.

