Child born out of rape must be compensated by the culprit: Bombay high court

A child conceived from rape is also a victim of the crime and must get adequate compensation, the Bombay high court (HC) has ruled.

The court also directed a 33-year-old disk jockey convicted for raping and impregnating a minor to pay compensation of ₹2 lakh to the boy born to her.

The division bench of Justice Sadhana Jadhav and Justice Prithviraj Chavan issued the order after learning that the child born to the rape victim who died after delivery was not only abandoned by the girl’s family but also by the convict and left at the mercy of an orphanage.

The bench said under Section 2(w a) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a “victim” means a person who has suffered any loss or injury caused because of a crime and the expression includes his or her guardian or legal heir.

“The child born to the victim is indeed her legal heir and also a victim and therefore, must be adequately compensated for as it was the appellant who is responsible for bringing him in this world and then abandoning him,” said the bench.

“The law cannot afford to leave an innocent child suffering because his father abandoned him,” the bench said and directed Khar resident Ramesh Vavekar to pay ₹2 lakh for the welfare of the child.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in 2015, when the victim was a student of Class 10. In September 2015, the Santacruz police station registered an offence under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, after she was found to be eight months pregnant.

On October 8, 2015, she delivered the baby boy and died two days later, without revealing the name of the man who impregnated her.

Police investigated and arrested the disk jockey for raping the minor. On September 26, 2018, a special Pocso court in Mumbai convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment.