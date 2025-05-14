New Delhi, Widespread awareness, proactive administrative approaches and personal intervention by authorities were some of the suggestions made for the effective implementation of child protection laws during a virtual meeting convened by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday. Child protection laws need awareness, proactive administration for better implementation: Experts

The National Consultation was aimed at strengthening the dissemination and awareness of two key child protection laws, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986.

Delivering the keynote address, NCPCR Chairperson Tripti Gurha stressed the importance of structured and widespread awareness to ensure the effective implementation of these legislations.

She highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Commission and called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to uphold child rights in their truest sense.

Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, Member , shared her on-ground experiences of promoting awareness of the POCSO Act.

She said challenges in implementation could be addressed through proactive administrative approaches, personal intervention by authorities and better dissemination of legal provisions.

Dalal also noted the success of NCPCR's special benches and camps held in Aspirational Districts, which have helped reach marginalised and vulnerable communities.

Dr. Divya Gupta, Member , said effective implementation of the Child Labour Act required a gender-neutral approach and robust awareness campaigns.

Echoing the need for sustained efforts, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Member Secretary, emphasised the centrality of child protection and education for all stakeholders.

The consultation highlighted several critical areas of concern, including the urgent need for coordinated inter-ministerial efforts, establishment of fast-track courts for child sexual abuse cases, and uniformity in medico-legal reporting formats across the country.

The event drew participation from around 300 stakeholders, including representatives from central and state Ministries, state police departments, State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights , and civil society organisations.

