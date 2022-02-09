Chilly yet warm January across India

India faced a peculiar January this year as records analysed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show it was the eighth hottest on record since 1901 in terms of average minimum temperature, but the average maximum temperature was 0.66°C degree below normal, suggesting colder days and warmer nights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was also the eighth warmest January for north-west India, and fifth warmest for Peninsular India, in terms of night temperatures even as the day temperatures were considerably lower across the country.

The average maximum, minimum and mean temperatures in India as a whole during January 2022 were 24.94°C , 14.53°C, and 19.74°C against a normal of 25.6°C, 13.69°C and 19.64°C. The “normal” temperature is based on an average for the period from 1981 to 2010. The average minimum temperature, therefore, was 0.84°C above normal, and the mean showed only a marginal increase.

This phenomenon of chilly days and warmer than usual nights was apparent in Delhi this January. The average maximum temperature in the city was the second lowest on record with an average maximum of 18°C (including as low as 12.1°C on January 25, 2021) and an average minimum of 8°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD scientists said the above-average minimum temperatures over the country were due to back-to-back western disturbances, which brought rain to some parts of the country and affected most others in some way. “The frequency and intensity of western disturbances was high in January. When there are clouds at night, the surface heat cannot escape, while the daytime temperatures are low because solar radiation cannot warm the surface. We had forecast this pattern for January,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

He, however, added that as a result of the climate crisis, an overall rise in temperature is expected over time.

“We cannot say that temperatures in this particular month were high because of global warming. But the The heat waves and their intensity are expected to increase, while the impact and duration of cold waves is expected to decrease in the long term. There will be annual variability, but this is the general trend to be expected,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The year 2021 was India’s fifth warmest during the past 121 years, after 2016, 2009, 2017 and 2010, according to the Annual Climate Statement 2021 released last month. The annual mean air temperature was 0.44°C above normal in 2021 -- in 2016, the hottest year on record in the country, it was 0.71°C above normal.

Rain in January, too, was the eighth highest since 1901, according to IMD’s analysis. Rainfall over the country as a whole for the month of January 2022 was 39.6mm which is 129% more than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 17.3mm. It was the third highest since 1951 after 2005 (40.6mm) and 1957 (39.7mm).

The LPA over north India during January is based on average rainfall recorded in the month during 1961-2010 which is about 48.5 mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For northwest India, the average maximum temperature was 16.48°C as compared to a normal of 18.33°C, making January’s average day temperature 1.85°C below normal. But the average night temperature over northwest India was 6.72°C C, about 1.1°C C above normal.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in its report titled “The Physical Science Basis” released last August, projected that heatwaves and humid heat stress will be more intense and frequent during the 21st century over South Asia. Both annual rainfall and summer monsoon rain will increase during the 21st century, with enhanced inter-annual variability, it added.