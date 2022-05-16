China enhancing infra along LAC, says Army’s Eastern Command chief

China People's Liberation Army (PLA) is carrying out capability enhancement both in terms of infrastructure and operational capability in a large measure across the border in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army’s Eastern Command chief said on Monday.

General Officer Commanding-in Chief of the Eastern command, Lt Gen RP Kalita, said that while such activities on the other side of the Line of Actual were underway, the Indian side was also monitoring the situation and continuously upgrading its infrastructure and capabilities.

Addressing a press conference, the senior officer said, “We talk about border villages created close to LAC which have dual-use possibilities. If we put everything together, it would suffice to say that the PLA is carrying out capability enhancement whether in infrastructure, or operational capability in a large measure.”

"Across the LAC in the Tibet region, a lot of infrastructure development is going on. The other side is constantly upgrading their road, rail and air connectivity so that they are in a better position to respond to a situation or mobilise forces."

"We are continuously monitoring the situation. We are also upgrading our infrastructure and capabilities as well as the mechanism to handle the situation. These have put us in a robust position," he added.

He further said the nature of warfare is changing with the rapid development of the technology. “So to keep pace with the technology, we also need to evolve our own methodology and our own responses to various challenges.”

He said difficult terrain and inclement weather conditions, however, posed major challenges in enhancing capabilities and infrastructure in forward locations, while adding the Indian Army is fully ready with "high level of operational preparedness".

He also spoke about how the lack of proper demarcation of the boundary, especially along the McMahon Line, led to different perceptions and subsequent face-offs.

"It has created different perceptions of the border between India and China that are not agreed upon by both sides. While most of the time, we handle the situation through existing mechanisms, at times it has led to frictions," Kalita said.

Further, the senior officer denied reports of any intrusion is taking place along the border since the 1962 war. "Once the boundary is properly demarcated, I hope there will be no problem," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON