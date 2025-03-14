China hosts Iranian, Russian diplomats for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme

China hosted Russian and Iranian diplomats on Friday for talks Beijing hopes will restart long-stalled negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. Representational image: China is hosting talks on nuclear programs with Russian and Iranian diplomats(REUTERS)

The United States withdrew from a landmark 2015 deal, which imposed curbs on Tehran's nuclear development in return for sanctions relief, during US President Donald Trump's first term.

Also Read: US threats of military action to Iran over nuclear deal ‘unwise’, says Ayatollah Khamenei

Since his return to the White House in January, the Republican president has called for a new nuclear deal with Iran, but Tehran says no such agreement is possible so long as punishing sanctions remain in place.

The effort to secure a pact was given new urgency last month when the UN's nuclear watchdog said Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Also Read: China slams Dalai Lama, says Beijing will choose Buddhist leader's successor

Beijing has said it hopes Friday's talks will "strengthen communication and coordination, to resume dialogue and negotiation at an early time".

A readout of the meeting by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the three diplomats "exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and other issues of common concern".

State media did not share any further details of the discussion, which was attended by China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Trump has reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions against Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term.

This week, he sent a letter to Tehran urging nuclear talks -- warning of possible military action if it refuses.

Tehran said the letter, which the US President said was addressed to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was currently "being reviewed".

"Ultimately, the United States should lift the sanctions," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview published Thursday by the government's official newspaper.

"We will enter into direct negotiations when we are on an equal footing, free from pressure and threats, and are confident that the national interests of the people will be guaranteed."

The same day, Washington upped its pressure campaign by imposing sanctions on Iranian Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

The US Treasury Department also blacklisted the owners or operators of vessels it said were engaged in transporting Iranian oil trade to China.

In February, a report by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to 60 percent purity -- close to the 90 percent needed for an atomic bomb.

Iran's supreme leader Khamenei said this week that his country "does not have nuclear weapons" and was "not seeking" them. Tehran has previously said its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.