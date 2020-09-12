China may hand over 5 missing arunachal men on Saturday, says Rijiju

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:12 IST

GUWAHATI: The five young men from Arunachal Pradesh who strayed across the border to the Chinese side earlier this month will be handed over to Indian authorities on Saturday, according to union sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Chinese PLA has confirmed to the Indian Army that it will hand over the young men, likely anytime tomorrow, Rijiju, who represent BJP from Arunachal West seat, said in a Tweet on Friday evening.

The five men from the Tagin tribe, who used to work as porters for Indian Army, went missing on September 2 reportedly from Sera-7 on the Indian side of the McMahon line bifurcating Arunachal Pradesh and the Tibet autonomous region (TAR) of China.

Following their disappearance, the brother of one of them posted on social media that they had been abducted by PLA. The same accusation was made by Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal East and Congress MLA from Pasighat, Ninong Ering in their tweets.

Responding to a hotline message sent by the Indian Army, the People’s Liberation Army said on Tuesday that the men had been found on the Chinese side and that they were fine.

“The young men, who were hunting in the area, inadvertently crossed over to the other side. The PLA informed us that they all are okay. Formalities for their early transfer are being coordinated with the Chinese side,” Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO (Defence), Tezpur, Assam, said on Tuesday

The disappearance and the allegation that they were abducted came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between both countries.

On Monday, China’s state affiliated Global Times tweeted quoting Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian: “China has never recognized so called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’, which is China’s south Tibet region, and we have no details to release yet about question on Indian Army sending message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region”.