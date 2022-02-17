China still sitting at our borders, BJP-led govt failed: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh has hit out at the BJP-led Central government for poor policy making, economic failure and Indo-China border issues, news agency ANI reported.

“They (BJP-led govt) have no understanding of economic policy,” Manmohan Singh said. “Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer,” he added while slamming the central government for the current economic state of affairs in the country.

Former Prime Minister went on to criticise the government and its ‘failure’ on foreign policy saying, “China is sitting at our border & efforts are being made to suppress it.”

“Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation,” he added.

Manmohan Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of dishonouring the people and the Chief Minister of Punjab referring to CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s claim that his helicopter was denied permission to fly to Hoshiarpur due to Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state. “The BJP tried to dishonour Punjab CM people of the state over PM Modi's security issue,” he said.

The single-phase polling in Punjab to elect the 117 assembly members is due in 3 days ( on February 20). The counting of votes in Punjab will take place on March 10.

