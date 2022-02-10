China-Pak friendship since Nehru’s days: Rajnath Singh hits back at Rahul Gandhi

PANAJI: Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent speech in Parliament blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the coming together of India’s rivals China and Pakistan, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing an election rally in Goa on Wednesday, claimed that the two countries became friends much before the BJP came to power.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the motion of thanks to the presidential address in Parliament, Singh questioned the former’s intent in blaming the BJP for the rivals’ coming together.

“He stood in Parliament in response to the presidential address and said that because of the BJP, China and Pakistan have become friends. I want to ask you, have China and Pakistan become friends because of us? Or did it happen during the time of their government? During the tenure of PM Nehru, Pakistan gave away the Shaksgam valley to China. There was no PM of our party at that time. I want to remind Rahul Gandhi that the Karakoram highway through PoK between China and Pakistan was built because of the friendship between China and Pakistan and the Prime Minister at that time was Indira Gandhi,” Singh said.

“The China Pakistan Economic Corridor was started during the tenure of Manmohan Singh as the PM of this country. Their friendship has been going on since then. We didn’t do this,” Singh added.

He also took a dig at the Congress leader for his allegation that only 2-4 soldiers on the Chinese side died during the Galwan clash.

“Rahul Gandhi said that when there was a skirmish between the India and China armies at the Galwan valley that only 2-4 Chinese soldiers died. What is Rahul Gandhi trying to do?” Singh said, adding, “But after he spoke, an Australian paper brought out after investigations that in the Galwan incident 38-50 Chinese soldiers died. I haven’t said this. The BJP hasn’t said this. It was an Australian paper that said this.”

“I want Rahul Gandhi to understand we are proud of our armed forces that are defending our borders. You should never question them. If you can’t speak the truth, at least don’t spread falsehoods,” he said.

The Union defence minister is in Goa to campaign for the BJP and addressed a rally in Ponda where former Congressman Ravi Naik is the party’s candidate for the upcoming polls.

“I only want to tell you, don’t look at the individual while voting in Goa. Ravi Naik is a good choice. Suresh Bhingi (another candidate) is a good choice. Very nice people. But I want to say look at the party, which party can take care of the country?” he said.

Goa goes to the polls on February 14.