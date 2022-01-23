Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chinese have confirmed presence of Indian teen on their side, says Indian Army
india news

Chinese have confirmed presence of Indian teen on their side, says Indian Army

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao, had tweeted earlier that the teenager was abducted from inside Indian territory at Lungta Jor under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang district.
Miram Taron, a resident of Zido village of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was allegedly abducted on Tuesday by China’s PLA. (TWITTER/@tapirgao.)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

The Indian Army on Sunday informed that their Chinese counterpart has communicated about the presence of an Indian teenager on their side—five days after a 17-year-old Arunachal Pradesh youth went missing after being allegedly abducted by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA).

“The Chinese PLA has confirmed that they have found an Indian boy on their side. Further details, including about his identity, are awaited,” said Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO (Defence), Tezpur, Assam.

Though there is no clarity yet on whether the boy located by the Chinese side is Miram Taron, a resident of Zido village of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly abducted on Tuesday by PLA, Indian Army authorities are hopeful that he is the same youth who went missing.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao, had tweeted earlier that the teenager was abducted from inside Indian territory at Lungta Jor under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang district.

As soon as the news of his disappearance spread, the Indian Army got in touch with PLA and stepped-up efforts to bring him back. Sources said that once the identity of the youth is known, it could be around one week more before he is returned to India.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times . ...view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP