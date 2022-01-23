Chinese have confirmed presence of Indian teen on their side, says Indian Army

The Indian Army on Sunday informed that their Chinese counterpart has communicated about the presence of an Indian teenager on their side—five days after a 17-year-old Arunachal Pradesh youth went missing after being allegedly abducted by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA).

“The Chinese PLA has confirmed that they have found an Indian boy on their side. Further details, including about his identity, are awaited,” said Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO (Defence), Tezpur, Assam.

Though there is no clarity yet on whether the boy located by the Chinese side is Miram Taron, a resident of Zido village of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly abducted on Tuesday by PLA, Indian Army authorities are hopeful that he is the same youth who went missing.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao, had tweeted earlier that the teenager was abducted from inside Indian territory at Lungta Jor under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang district.

As soon as the news of his disappearance spread, the Indian Army got in touch with PLA and stepped-up efforts to bring him back. Sources said that once the identity of the youth is known, it could be around one week more before he is returned to India.

