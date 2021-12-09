Chopper crash kills CDS Rawat, 12 others

India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat, and 11 others were killed on Wednesday when an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed near Cooonor in Tamil Nadu in an air tragedy that shocked the three services and came as a huge setback to the country’s biggest military reforms since Independence.

The only survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is under medical treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.

Rawat, 63, the country’s most senior military officer and longest serving four-star general, had survived a chopper crash in February 2015 in Nagaland.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” IAF said in a statement on Twitter.

The dead include Rawat’s defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder and the CDS’s staff officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, it is learnt. Fourteen people, including the chopper’s crew, were on board the Russian-origin Mi-17V5, a modern and reliable military helicopter that was being flown by Wing Commander PS Chauhan, the commanding officer of 109 Helicopter Unit, and his co-pilot Squadron Leader K Singh. The other two IAF personnel on board were junior warrant officers Rana Pratap Das and Pradeep A.

The army identified the others killed as Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik BS Teja.

“Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

The PM added that, as India’s first CDS, Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to the armed forces including higher defence reforms and brought with him rich experience of serving in the army. “India will never forget his exceptional service.”

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari rushed to the crash site to take stock of the situation. An inquiry has been ordered into the crash, the air force said.

An eyewitness said he heard a loud explosion when the helicopter hit the ground. “I’ve never heard a blast like that,” said K Raja, who lives among the 100-odd families in the hilly village in Nanjappa Chatram, 4km from Coonoor. His daughter, Sangeeta, said that while the air was “misty” when the crash happened, there was no rain in the area.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Rawat’s residence shortly after news of the crash broke, later tweeted: “General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces... His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.”

Rawat was on a visit to the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington to address the faculty and student officers there, officials said. Singh, the sole survivor of the crash and a decorated fighter pilot, is directing staff at DSSC.

The chopper was on its way from the Sulur air base to DSSC when it went down near Coonoor. The CDS, his wife and seven others had flown to Sulur from New Delhi in an Embraer jet of the IAF’s VVIP communication squadron.

The helicopter’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, if undamaged, will give clues to what went wrong during the last moments before the crash, said Air Vice Marshal Manmohan (retd), former additional director general, Centre for Air Power Studies. “Any aircraft accident is shocking. The Mi-17V5 has a good flight safety record, it’s a reliable machine and pilots swear by it,” Bahadur added.

The Mi-17V5 can carry a load of around four tonnes in a cargo role. It can fly at extremely low altitudes and insert troops behind the enemy lines.

THEATERISATION DRIVER

The CDS’s shocking demise will have implications for the ongoing military reforms, including theaterisation, and the government will have to move swiftly to announce a succession plan. Rawat survived a Cheetah crash in Dimapur in February 3, 2015. He was a lieutenant general at that time.

Rawat was spearheading the military’s theaterisation drive to enhance the effectiveness of the armed forces and reshape the conduct of future operations. Rawat took over as CDS on December 31, 2019, after serving as army chief for a full three-year term. He held the four-star rank for almost five years.

“General Rawat epitomised military professionalism like no one else. He was driven by his own convictions. He took strong decisions even if they were not popular. The organisation’s interest was topmost for him and he didn’t really care about his own popularity,” said Lieutenant General BS Sandhu (retd), who knew Rawat for more than 45 years and was his course mate at the Khadakwasla-based National Defence Academy.

Sandhu’s wife Kuka and Madhulika Rawat attended Daulat Ram College in Delhi together.

As CDS, Rawat wore multiple hats --- he was the permanent chairman of the chiefs of staff committee (COSC), headed the department of military affairs (DMA), and was the single-point military adviser to the defence minister.

The National Democratic Alliance government superseded two top generals — Lieutenant Generals Praveen Bakshi and PM Hariz — to appoint him army chief in 2016. Rawat’s experience in Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East tipped the scales in his favour.

Those who have known the general for several decades say Rawat always thought outside the box, took hard decisions and was not afraid of challenging status quo, qualities he drew on while working out the broad structures on India’s proposed theatre commands.

SWORD OF HONOUR

Son of a three-star general, Rawat was commissioned into the army in December 1978 after graduating from the Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy, where he was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for exceptional performance. He was commissioned into the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles.

From changing the face of United Nations peacekeeping in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and initiating the biggest exercise to restructure the army to closely supervising India’s two publicly acknowledged surgical strikes on foreign soil, Rawat, a rare general who did not play golf, brought enormous experience to the table as India’s first CDS.

The Rawats were planning to construct a house in Dehradun and wanted to settle there after the completion of his term as CDS, family friends said. They have two daughters, Kritika and Tarini.

In a statement, the Indian Army said Rawat was a visionary who initiated far reaching reforms in the military’s higher defence organisation. “He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India’s joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations,” the army added.

The horrific Mi-17 crash near Coonoor came 58 years after six top military officials were killed in a chopper crash near Poonch on November 22, 1963 --- Lieutenant General Daulat Singh, Lieutenant General Bikram Singh, Air Vice Marshal EW Pinto, Major Gen KND Nanavati, Brigadier SR Oberoi and Flight Lieutenant SS Sodhi.