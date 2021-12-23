Christmas, New Year celebrations: States limit festivities as Omicron cases rise

With cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus starting to rise in different parts of the country, several the states have started imposing restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations.

On Wednesday, when Omicron tally in India rose to 263, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed district magistrates to ensure that there are no gatherings in public places on Christmas and New Year in the Capital.

The same day, the Karnataka government asked district health authorities to enhance surveillance and designate contract tracers and quarantine observers. The order by state’s principal secretary health, TK Anil Kumar, said 19 cases of Omicron have been detected in the state since December 2, when country’s two first Omicron cases were reported from Bengaluru. He said primary and secondary contacts would have to be identified within 24 hours of a person testing Covid positive.

On Tuesday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that New Year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50% seating capacity, and for people who have got both shots of the vaccine. No special events or celebrations involving performances by disk will be allowed. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 to January 2. Christmas prayers will be allowed only inside the Church premises, and no prayers in public places will be allowed, a government order added.

““We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the Covid-19 and Omicron related cases. On their recommendation, the government decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state. We are banning mass gatherings at open places. This is across the state from December 30 to January 2,” Bommai said.

In Maharashtra, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) issued new guidelines saying that up to 50% capacity is allowed in closed spaces and 25% capacityare allowed in open spaces. Also, written permission will be required to hold events for assembly of more than 200 people. The guidelines clearly stated that all the violators will be punished under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

So far, 65 Omicron cases have been reported from Maharashtra, which is highest for any state in the country followed by 57 in Delhi.

To be sure, more than half of the Omicron cases (35) have been discharged. Of those still infected, six have mild symptoms and rest are asymptomatic, according to Maharashtra health department.

Gujarat, which has so far reported 23 Omicron cases, have imposed night curfew till December 31 and has allowed gyms and restaurants to operate with 75% capacity. Uttar Pradesh has extended imposition of section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure till December 31 exception functions held with permission of district authorities.

Although the Bihar government has not announced any new restrictions, it has empowered district magistrates to issue guidelines for the festive season. “District Magistrates are authorised to impose additional conditions while giving the permission for events and functions, “said additional chief secretary (home) Chaitanya Prasad.

The Tamil Nadu government on December 14 imposed a ban on New Year celebrations in all beaches in Chennai, saying no entry and gatherings will be allowed there on December 31 and January 1. The government also said the ban on social, cultural and political events will continue till December 31.

However, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on December 20 announced that her government will celebrate Christmas in Churches across the state in a big way. Restrictions have also not been imposed in states such as Kerala, Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Rajasthan, though people have been asked to avoid large gatherings and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. Officials in several of these states, however, said that restrictions are likely to be announced in the next few days.

(With inputs from state bureaus)

