New Delhi, Several churches in Delhi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Pope Francis by hoisting black flags and holding condolence meetings as clergies remembered him as a humble reformer who served with deep compassion. Church leaders in Delhi mourn passing of Pope Francis; remember his legacy of humility, reform

The death of Pope Francis on Monday morning has left a deep void in the Christian world, with Church leaders across denominations expressing sorrow and remembering his legacy of humility, compassion, and reform.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced the passing of Pope Francis, saying, "At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised."

Mar Demetrios, President of Department of Ecumenical Relations, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Delhi, said, "The passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis, a beloved and inspiring spiritual leader not only of the Catholic Church but for all Christians, is indeed a sad event."

"His life was characterised by humility and a dedication to pastoral care. His openness to dialogue and engagement with all churches was a true reflection of his ecumenical spirit," Demetrios said.

Pope Francis had a close bond with the head of the Malankara Church, His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, and that the Church feels a deep personal loss, he added.

Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of the Archdiocese of Delhi remembered Pope Francis as a "warm, loving, and affectionate person" who supported people in both their joys and struggles.

"When I became Archbishop in 2013, I met Pope Francis. He told me, 'Go ahead, don't be afraid, the Lord is with you'. He always used to say, 'I pray for you, so you also pray for me,' that was the simplicity I found in him," he said.

Archbishop Couto also shared that Pope Francis had requested a simple funeral, without the grandeur typically associated with papal funerals.

"He will not be buried in the Vatican Crypt but in the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, a place he frequently visited," he said.

The church will pray for his holy soul. Condolence meeting and mass will be held in his memory, he added.

Faridabad's Syro-Malabar Catholic Bishop, Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, recalled his time living in the same residence as Pope Francis at Domus Sanctae Marthae during his visit to Rome.

"He always wanted to bring the Church closer to all sections of society, especially the marginalised. That's why he introduced the idea of 'synodality' and reimagined the Church as an inverted pyramid, placing himself at the bottom, serving others," said Bharanikulangara.

He added that Pope Francis reformed the Roman Curia by simplifying and decentralising the Vatican's administration.

"He chose to live in a guest house rather than the papal palace, reflecting his desire for a humble lifestyle," he said.

The Pope also established a council of cardinals, known as the G9, to advise him and draft a new constitution for Church governance. One of the members was an Indian cardinal. Pope Francis also promoted gender equality by appointing women to senior roles within the Church, Bharanikulangara added.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.