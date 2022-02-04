CIC pulls up home ministry, seeks affidavit on destruction of surveillance data

The Central Information Commission has pulled up the ministry of home affairs, stating that it had earlier failed to bring out the fact that any electronic surveillance data maintained by the ministry had been destroyed. The CIC also sought an affidavit within four weeks, in response to an appeal filed with the body by digital rights organization Internet Freedom Foundation.

The order comes after the Commission’s second hearing of the case, in which the ministry had earlier denied to share the data for “national security” concerns. The ministry later said that the data was deleted every six months in keeping with the law.

“It is deemed appropriate that the Respondent-PIO, Deputy Secretary, CIS Division, MHA shall submit an affidavit on a non-judicial stamp paper affirming that the MHA does not maintain any statistical information/data, related to lawful interception & monitoring and that the desired information is not available as on date and hence the same cannot be provided to the Appellant,” chief information commissioner YK Sinha said in his order dated January 28.

He has further added the affidavit should reach the Commission within four weeks of receipt of this order, with a copy duly marked to the Appellant. “The Commission also admonishes the PIO for failing earlier in bringing out the fact that the information sought by the Appellant is not available on record as it had already been destroyed as per extant laws,” it said.

The appellant in the case is the Internet Freedom Foundation trustee Apar Gupta. “MHA continues to claim that it does not and will not prepare or provide statistical data on surveillance in India. CIC has directed it to provide this statement on affidavit. Further, has also admonished it for raising this in the second round of litigation,” Gupta tweeted.

The IFF, which is a digital rights advocacy organization, has filed several RTIs seeking statistical data regarding e-surveillance orders issued under Section 69 of the IT Act from the MHA on 28 December, 2018. The section empowers the government to “to issue directions for interception or monitoring or decryption of any information through any computer resource” in the interest of sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence.

MHA in January 2019 denied the information for reasons of “national security claiming exemptions under the RTI Act”. IFF consequently appealed the decision with the CIC, which held that the decision cannot be denied for reasons of national security. The appeal was finally heard in May 2021, during which the first appellate authority sent a consequent response stating that it couldn’t share the information the information sought was no longer available since records were destroyed every six months. The Foundation had sought data for the years 2017 and 2018.

The IFF contended that similar information had been provided in the past referring to a copy of the Ministry of Home Affair’s RTI response dated 25.05.2011 to Paras Nath Singh’s RTI dated 24.02.2011, a copy of the Ministry of Home Affair’s RTI response dated 12.05.2014 to SFLC’s RTI application dated 19.03.2014 and a copy of Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad’s reply to Unstarred Question No. 1443.

The CIC has, however, countered this argument stating that earlier approximate figures were provided. “The argument of the Appellant is untenable in this case because in all of these instances, the queries were limited and answered with an approximate figure. However, as is evident in the case at hand, the rather large list of queries raised vide the six RTI applications dated 28.12.2018 could not have been answered with approximate figures.”