CID arrests TDP’s Ashok Babu in forgery case

Andhra Pradesh crime investigation department (CID) arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Parchuri Ashok Babu in the wee hours of Friday for allegedly forging his degree and cheating the government to obtain a promotion.

Babu, who was returning from a late-night wedding ceremony, was arrested from his residence in Vijayawada. He was taken to the CID office at Mangalagiri in Guntur, said a police official, adding,he was produced before the court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

The police also detained senior TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheshwar Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Bucchi Ram Prasad among others for trying to barge into the CID office questioning Babu’s midnight arrest.

Meanwhile, Babu’s lawyers moved the state high court seeking bail, but the court dismissed the petition. The court deferred the case till Monday and asked the CID to file a counter affidavit. It also asked the petitioners to make Lokayukta as a respondent.

The arrest follows a 2019 complaint lodged by a state government employee with the Lokayukta. In his complaint, official Meher Kumar from the Good and Services Tax (GST) wing of the state commercial taxes department had alleged that Babu had submitted a false document stating that he was a BCom graduate.

The Lokayukta had sought a report from the department. Following this, the CID registered a case on January 24 this year on the basis of another complaint by commercial taxes joint commissioner D Geetha Madhuri. The case was registered under Sections 477A (falsification of accounts), 465 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Babu, who hails from Avanigadda in Krishna district, had joined the commercial taxes department in 1977 as a junior assistant. He had taken voluntary retirement while he was assistant commercial tax officer in April, 2019. He was also the president of AP NGOs Association between 2014 and 2019 and joined the TDP after retirement. He was made a member of state legislative council later.

Meanwhile, TDP official spokesman K Pattabhi alleged that the CID police had foisted a false case against Ashok Babu and the MLC had never claimed that he was a BCom graduate as his election affidavit clearly mentioned that he had studied only till intermediate.

“A similar complaint was lodged against Babu in January 2013 and the then government had ordered an inquiry into the complaint. After the probe, it was proved that the allegations against him were false and a wrong entry was made in his service records stating that he was a graduate. Babu was no way responsible for the same,” Pattabhi pointed out.

He alleged that the present YSR Congress government had reopened the case based on a false complaint and had arrested him, only because he was questioning the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on the employees’ issues.

Senior YSR Congress party leader and state minister for civil supplies Kodali Nani said that the CID had booked a case against Babu on the basis of a complaint lodged by his own office colleague, not the YSR Congress. “Why is the TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu trying to defend a corrupt leader and a cheat?” he asked.

He alleged that Babu had taken advantage of the government employees at the time of state bifurcation and pampered Chandrababu Naidu to get the MLC seat. “The Lokayutka itself has ordered an inquiry against him. How can Naidu defend such a person?” he asked.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that his party MLC was arrested only for extending support to the agitating employees of the state government.

