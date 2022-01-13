CID serves fresh notice to YSRC rebel MP Raju for questioning in sedition case

Hyderabad

The Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday served a fresh notice on rebel parliamentarian of YSR Congress party Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju in connection with a sedition case pending against him since May last year, officials familiar with the matter said.

A team of CID officials headed by deputy superintendent of police R G Jayasurya from Vijayawada served the notice to Raju at his residence in Hyderabad when

he was about to leave for his native place Bhimavaram for Sankranti festivities. Raju, who represents Narasapuram parliamentary constituency in West Godavari district, came to his Hyderabad residence on Tuesday.

The team asked Raju to appear before the CID headquarters in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday for questioning in connection with the cases pending against him, the officials aware of the developments said.

Raju’s lawyers told the police that the MP won’t be able to come to the CID office at such a short notice, as he was going to Bhimavaram for Sankranti festival. They said his health also would not permit him for being questioned by the police.

The CID officials, who consulted their superiors, gave him another four days’ time and asked him to come to Mangalagiri on January 17. Raju accepted the notice and agreed to appear before the CID.

The rebel YSRC MP, however, said the CID questioning should be transparent and in accordance with the law. “Last time, the authorities removed the CCTV cameras and tortured me physically, at the behest of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he alleged.

Raju, who had raised a banner of revolt against the chief minister within a year of getting elected to the Lok Sabha in April 2019, was arrested by the Andhra CID from his residence in Hyderabad on May 14 last year.

He was charged under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (conducing public mischief) of IPC. The CID, in a statement after his arrest, said Raju had been indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government.

“It was found that through his speeches on regular basis Mr Raju was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way which will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent,” the CID said.

On the same night, Raju moved a bail petition in the state high court on health grounds, which directed the government to send him to the Guntur government hospital and later to a private hospital. The high court, however, rejected his bail.

Later, Raju moved the Supreme Court for bail. He alleged that he was subject to physical torture by the CID during his stay in the police station. On May 17, the Supreme Court ordered that Raju be admitted to the Military Hospital in Secunderabad for medical examination.

On May 21, the Supreme Court bench confirmed that Raju had suffered a fracture in his left foot and there were bruises on his legs. Based on the report, the apex court granted him bail.

On May 26, Raju was released from the Military Hospital and flown to New Delhi. Since then, he has been staying put in New Delhi.

The YSRC parliamentary party headed by V Vijay Sai Reddy had moved a petition before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in July 2020, seeking Raju’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The petition has been pending before the Speaker.

On Saturday last, Raju announced that he would be quitting his Lok Sabha membership soon and contesting the by-election from Narasapuram. “I will take a call after February 5 on my resignation and my future course of action,” he said.

