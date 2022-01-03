CID to probe police attack on Koragas in Udupi: Home minister

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will take over the investigation into a police attack on members of the Koraga tribal community in Udupi district.

During a pre-wedding mehendi ritual at Kota Thattu village on December 27, a police team had attacked Koraga community members, including the groom.

“I am pained by the way the police department dealt with the Koraga community at Kota during a mehendi programme. This case will be handed over to CID. In addition, all those who were assaulted by police will be given ₹2 lakh from the government,” Jnanendra said after visiting the Koraga settlement on Saturday.

He visited the house of the groom, Rajesh, and consoled the family members. “The sub-inspector of Kota police station did not bring the incident that occurred on the night of December 27 to the notice of higher officials. As he acted as if he was supreme, the situation went from bad to worse. The police system is there in place to control the outlaws and maintain peace in society. Police themselves should not behave like rowdies,” the home minister said.

According to the complaint registered by members of the community with the police chief in Udupi, the incident occurred on Monday night when the police team, led by sub-inspector Santhosh, arrived at the groom’s house after neighbours complained of loud music. After an initial altercation with the locals, the team began assaulting those present at the ceremony and later took five people, including the groom, to the police station and assaulted them, the complaint said. The detention led to a protest outside the police station by the community members.

The home minister said the attack on the community, categorised as a scheduled tribe (ST), has caused the government pain. “The innocent community, which is at the lowest rung of the society, rarely does this kind of mehendi programme. This incident has caused pain to the community and shocked the family,” he said.

The attack on the Koraga community was the third incident where a police officer has faced action for assault against minorities. In September, the CID arrested a police sub-inspector for allegedly forcing a Dalit man to drink urine, while the latter was in custody in May.

Arjun Horakeri, the sub-inspector posted with Gonibeedu police station, was produced before a court in Chikkamagaluru, and an additional district and sessions judge remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.

On December 8, a police sub-inspector was suspended after he had allegedly manhandled a young man and forced him to drink urine in Bengaluru. Sub-inspector Harish KN was suspended after a departmental inquiry. He was charged with “dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint.”