Citing increase in foreigners’ tribunal notices, right-wing groups seek Bhagwat’s intervention

Several right-wing organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Assam’s Silchar and expressed concern regarding an alleged increase in the number of foreigners’ tribunal notices against Hindus in Assam.

Mohan Bhagwat reached Assam on January 27 and stayed at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Silchar. Senior BJP leaders including former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha visited the RSS headquarters to meet Bhagwat. The RSS chief left for Nagpur on Monday morning. Before arriving in Assam, Bhagwat visited Manipur and Tripura.

According to Santanu Naik, a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Southern Assam wing, they met the RSS chief on January 28 and explained how several foreigners’ tribunal have declared Hindus as illegal migrants in an ex-parte (one-sided) judgement.

The VHP member said, “More than four thousand Hindus have been declared foreigners by tribunals in Cachar district in the last five years in ex-parte judgements. The number is comparatively much lesser if we count people from Muslim and other religious communities, Hindus are being targeted. We expressed concern before RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Ji about it.”

He also informed that several documents and newspaper reports were given to the RSS chief regarding the process forcibly making Hindus illegal migrants. After meeting Bhagwat, they met some other RSS leaders who came with him and provided more details about the process.

“We explained how the police play a role in making common people foreigners. Police officials lodge complaints against citizens, when the tribunal court issues a notice, police officials are entrusted to hand it over. In many cases, police officials do not dispose the notice properly and the court declares Indian citizens as foreigners. We explained the entire process,” the VHP leader said.

“In December 2021, 22 people were declared foreigners in Cachar district and 19 of them are Hindus. Immediately after the judgements, police sent letters to several departments and requested the district administration to cancel all the basic rights of these people. In other cases, we don’t see the police doing their duty so efficiently,” he added.

Naik, who is a lawyer by profession, claimed that the Superintendent of Police of Cachar district called him on the day they met the RSS chief and asked questions regarding their issues.

“The Superintendent of Police asked me what is bothering us. We explained the role of the police and how it is playing a big role in making a large number of Indian citizens lose their rights,” he informed.

Along with VHP, members of organisations like Hindu Jagaran Mancha, Simanta Suraksha Mancha, Seva Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and others met Mohan Bhagwat in Silchar.

Some organisations requested Bhagwat to ask the central government to frame rules to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

“Two years after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to notify the rules governing the Act. As a result, the law is not in use. CAA can save Hindus who migrated because of religious persecution. We appealed to the RSS chief about it and he assured to look into the matter,” said a VHP member.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Silchar. Sarma reached the RSS headquarters at around 4:00 pm and attended a 27-minute-long meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

