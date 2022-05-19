Civic apathy the problem, flooding only a symptom in Bengaluru: Experts

Bengaluru: Urban and public infrastructure experts in Bengaluru have identified politics, corruption and disastrous engineering as the main reasons for the flooding in Bengaluru after overnight rains on Tuesday left India’s technology hub and its 12 million residents at the mercy of civic apathy.

Each year hundreds and thousands of crores is spent on fixing roads, stormwater drains (or Rajakaluve) and other essential infrastructure, which remains a ‘work in progress’ for years if not decades.

“Corruption. That is the only reason. Low accountability. The chief minister should know how to manage people (contractors) who have taken over BBMP. It’s a political and mafia issue,” RK Mishra, an urban expert and member of Bangalore Political Action Committee, a non-partisan citizen’s group, told HT.

“Because there were heavy rains in a short span of time, we have this situation. We have seen heavier rains. In just about an hour or two, we have seen this kind of rain and we (public infrastructure) do not have the capacity to bear this,” Tushar Girinath, chief commissioner of BBMP, said on Wednesday.

He said that over 400 complaints of water entering homes have been received at the BBMPs control room.

Bengaluru received around a 100 mm of rain that inundated the city when compared to other cities like Chennai and Mumbai, where it takes almost double the amount of downpour.

In December last year, Chennai saw flooding in several localities as it received 176.5mm as against the 100mm in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Similarly in Mumbai last year, several parts of the eastern regions were flooded with over 140 mm of rains.

Ashwin Mahesh, a Bengaluru-based urban expert, said that there is a series of connected issues but “it is fundamentally a political problem.”

“We have deliberately chosen the wrong contractors. That’s the problem. Flooding is not the problem and is the symptom. But the problem is that we have chosen wrong contractors and the wrong design at some level,” Mahesh said.

He said that this nexus of contractors, elected representatives and officials continuously engage in a vicious cycle of repeating the same process to ‘fix’ these issues and not engaging in scientific and engineering principles to resolve the problem.

He said that most of these contractors are chosen because they can give kickbacks to those awarding them public works.

In November last year, the Karnataka State Contractors Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was demanding as much as 40% in kickbacks.

“Giving commission (another term for bribes) is common but if they take away so much, then we have lesser allocations to carry out the work and the quality will also show,” said one contractor who spoke to HT earlier.

