Civilian killed as forces, terrorists exchange fire in Kashmir

A 20-year-old civilian on Sunday was killed in an ‘exchange of fire during a chance encounter’ between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Local residents, however, claimed no encounter had taken place and that the civilian was shot by security forces. e The administration has ordered a magisterial enquiry by an additional district magistrate into the killing.

According to police, the incident took place after terrorists fired at a joint patrol party of a special operations group of police from Pulwama and CRPF’s 182 Battalion, near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam in Shopian.

“During exchange of fire between terrorist and our joint team, a civilian namely Shoib Ah Ganie, resident of Turkwangam, Shopian got injured,” Kashmir Police tweeted.

Ganie was rushed to the district hospital in Pulwama where he succumbed to injuries, officials familiar with the matter said.

The terrorists, meanwhile, managed to escape into the nearby orchards. “Search is still going on. Case has been registered and investigation taken up,” Kashmir Police said in the tweet.

Sunday’s killing of a civilian, the second since May 10, occurred even as Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar recently said that police was trying to bring some changes in its standard operating procedures (SOPs) during encounters to prevent civilian casualties.

Dismissing police’s claim of an encounter, local residents said Ganie was shot at by security forces.

“Eyewitnesses claim there was no encounter and Ganie was hit from close range. They said security forces first opened fire at him and then took him to the hospital,” one of the local residents said, seeking anonymity.

A relative of the deceased raised doubts on police’s claims but refused to comment over fear of reprisal from authorities.

As news of the killing spread, protests erupted in the district.

The protesters assembled at the bridge near Turkwangan-Darazpora and demanded the body of the youth be returned. The body was eventually returned to the family on the condition that a low-key funeral will be conducted, the officials cited above said.

“I want to reassure people that an inquiry will be held and suitable action under law will be taken,” Shopian deputy commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya said.

Condemning the incident, senior CPI(M) leader and Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration spokesperson M Y Tarigami tweeted: “One more unfortunate killing of an unarmed innocent civilian at Turkwangam Shopian… People dissatisfied with the government version. We urge the administration to immediately order a credible probe so that the guilty are identified and brought to book.”

Sarah Hayat Shah, head of National Conference’s social media cell, said in a tweet: “ Young civilian Shoib A Ganaie who was injured in an encounter in Shopian dies. Police says he was killed in cross firing. Is Kashmiri blood is so cheap? Kashmir problem must be resolved so we can live our lives in peace.”

On May 10, a civilian was killed during an encounter in the district.

Following the killing, IGP Kumar had said: “...In some of such encounters, terrorists managed to escape from cordon but we have lost precious lives of civilians and security forces. We are trying to bring some change in our tactical SOPs.”